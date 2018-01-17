East Longmeadow addressing delayed trash pick-up

Despite the snow, triple the number of trash trucks worked in East Longmeadow today, trying to catch up after a series of delays since the holidays.

East Longmeadow normally has weekly trash pick-up, but many residents have been waiting two weeks or more.

The town told Western Mass News it's on top of the situation and today is catch up day.

Drive through East Longmeadow and you can see trash piling up. Some residents have not had pick up weeks.

The town sent out a robocall to all residents saying they are working with the contracted company, Republic, to fix the problem and today, six trucks - triple the usual amount - are canvassing town to try and catch up.

East Longmeadow town councilman Paul Federici told Western Mass News that Republic has worked for East Longmeadow for years without any major issues.

"No, they've always been a good neighbor so to speak," Federici noted.

Federici said that he was told by Republic that the problems started a few weeks ago.

"He told me that between the weather and the cold and the snow and actually, they had some truck issues that they fell behind around Christmas time. Obviously, that's a heavy collection time anyway, so they've been trying to catch up ever since," Federici explained.

After receiving numerous complaints, the town posted on it's website:

"We understand that the trash situation over the last few weeks has been unacceptable. We also understand that the modified pick up information we receive from Republic is consistently incorrect, and that is causing more confusion and frustration. We want to assure residents that there are multiple people from multiple departments working to find a solution to this problem. In addition we continue to work with Republic to hold them accountable to their responsibility to collect trash."

Federici asks residents to be patient.

"Just telling people to remain calm, but we'll be. This should be taken care of in short order and we'll be back to normal," Federici said.

For the latest schedule on when your trash will be picked up, head to the East Longmeadow town website.

Any specific questions, contact the town's health department.

