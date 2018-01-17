Local organization raises funds to repair Athol little league field

As residents have been able to return to their homes in Athol, one local organization is scrambling to get their season started on time.

The Chuck Stone Little League Field became flooded this weekend, and while they have started to fundraise, the amount of damage keeps rising.

As of today, we are 102 days away from the start of the little league season here in Athol.

Dirt and clay in the infield washed away when an ice jam broke in the Miller's River this weekend, and because of the damages they are in need of additional funding.

Gail Allen and her son Jackson took a lap around what used to be the infield.

“I cried. There was nothing else I could do.”

“It was bad. The water was above the fence-- you couldn't see the yellow fencing.”

The damage is clear from the fencing, which is badly leaning in spots.

“We actually have huge sinkholes in the outfield that are feet deep.”

And underneath the freshly fallen snow is a thick layer of ice, making it tough to find the brand new base plates installed last year.

“Our soda fridge, our ice cream fridge-- that was all submerged under water.”

With these additional hits, Gail has increased their fundraising goal to 7 thousand five hundred dollars.

“It was bad enough little league changed the bat regulations this year, so we have to purchase all new bats, and with this on top it's going to be tough this season.”

Like the other 250 kids that play in the league, Jackson said he is still ready to swing a bat here come spring.

The little league has a YouCaring page setup where you can make donations.

