Athol residents return home following ice jams and floods

Residents who live along the Miller's River in Athol were able to watch the snow fall from their apartments.

They had to be evacuated due to flooding from an ice jam this weekend, and thanks to warm weather on the way, the concern for issues is far from over.

With sandbags outside of their doors, residents of the Meadows Apartments along the Miller's River in Athol are back home today, but they are still on standby.

“The tenants have been allowed back, but we let them know they could be evacuated at any time and be ready to go,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Parker.

This, as the town of Athol continues to deal with ice jams in the river.

“I have been on the Fire Dept. 22 years and this is the second time it's been like this and probably this is the worst.”

Specifically, fire officials will be looking for what they tell me is called frazil ice.

With warm weather this weekend, some of this will melt into slush that will go underneath the chunks of ice that are frozen in the river, and that could lead to more flooding.

On Saturday, chunks of ice broke free and carried in the river's quick current.

Some of the ice got stuck under a major crossing in the town’s Exchange Street Bridge.

Tuesday, MassDOT officials examined the bridge.

Underneath, a support for a water pipe under the bridge has been shifted following the ice jam.

”This is a vital access point. It is an area we can get around with minimal delays.”

As many come by to take photos of the remaining ice jam, town officials warn that additional ice upstream and along the banks should be admired from afar.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.