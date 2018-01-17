Holyoke City Councilor efforts to lower voting age for municipal elections

Right now in Massachusetts, you have to be at least 18 years old to vote, but if one local city councilor gets his way that could change.

Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman wants to explore the idea of lowering the voting age for municipal elections to allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote.

It's getting a lot of buzz in town.

Ward two city councilor Nelson Roman said that if you're old enough to get a driver's license, you should be old enough to vote in local elections.

The councilor is proposing a nonbinding ballot question on November 6 to see how Holyoke voters feel about allowing 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote in city elections.

While residents have mixed feelings on the issue, among those supporting lowering the voting age for city elections is Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

"It is something I support. I also support automatic voter registration, same day registration, and election day being a state or federal holiday,” said Mayor Morse.

Councilor Roman said that he filed the order after his own involvement in city politics and after how members of the Holyoke Youth Commission got involved in the campaign season leading up to last November’s election.

