How to prevent flooding ahead of melting snow

The soggy, snowy winter has raised flooding concerns across the Pioneer Valley.

Officials urge homeowners to take action before storm water takes hold.

The Springfield metro area has already racked up about 27 inches of snow this season, and even more in the hills.

When this snow melts, it seeps into the ground and mixes with other groundwater.

It then can move through a foundation, especially if there is a crack. Even a small snow event might not seem like much water, but it can have a huge impact on your home.

“People can go shovel out away from their downspouts, keep the downspouts open and help keep the water away from the basements,” said South Hadley Fire Capt. Jim Pula.

Fire departments are ready to help homeowners with significant flooding.

“We don’t want homeowners wading through water up to their chest. There could be chemicals, fluids, gasoline. We don’t want people in the water if the electricity is still on.”

Before a potential flood, it is important to reduce the risk of damage.

Elevate any valuables off the ground.

Anchor and secure fuel tanks.

If you have one, make sure your sump pump works and install a battery-operated back up in the event of a power failure.

