A Springfield College wrestler suffers severe injuries following sledding accident

A Springfield College wrestler is recovering from injuries suffered in a sledding accident on campus on January 4.

Springfield College said that they are aware of what happened and are working with the family of Griffin Reid who now has a traumatic brain injury and is at a rehabilitation facility in Connecticut.

A spokesperson for the college told Western Mass News that it happened on the college's East Campus about a mile from the main campus.

The college tells Western Mass News that it was part of a team building exercise.

Many students said they hadn't heard of anyone being injured, but told us, it's not uncommon for an athletic team to get together for activities.

On a Gofundme page created for Griffin's recovery, it reads:

"There is currently no prognosis, as is common with brain injuries such as Griffin's. Our hope is he will recover and have 100% of his faculties restored, but we just don't know for sure."

Springfield College said:

“The campus is thinking about Griffin and his family and look forward to welcoming him back to the college when he is able and ready."

