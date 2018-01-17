East Longmeadow crews respond to water main break on North Circl - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

East Longmeadow crews respond to water main break on North Circle Drive

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

East Longmeadow crews have responded to North Circle Drive for a water main break.

East Longmeadow Police aid that they responded around 8 p.m.

DPW crews are on scene assessing the situation.

It is undetermined if any homeowners are without water

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more updates as it becomes available.

