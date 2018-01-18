Icy spots and cold temperatures as you head out the door

Watch out for icy walkways and untreated roads this morning after yesterday's snowfall. It's cold out there too with temps in the single digits and teens but at least it's bright and sunny!

Today will be brisk and chilly and with highs near 30 with lots of sunshine. High pressure will slip to our south over the next couple of days and will bring in milder temperatures for us. We'll see highs in the mid-30s tomorrow with scattered clouds from a frontal boundary to our north, but we will stay dry. This front lingers across northern New England over the weekend, keeping patchy clouds around, but we will remain on the south side of the front which means temperatures will come up into the 40's.

Conditions continue to look nice for the AFC Championship game on Sunday in Foxboro. It will be dry and mild with temperatures in the 40's. There will be a bit of a breeze but weather will not be a major factor in the game.. (Might the breeze blow a punt of field goal one way or the other? Sure)

Our next chance for precipitation will arrive either Monday or Monday night either as a chilly rain or a wintry mix. Any mixing looks to turn to rain that will linger into Tuesday. Temperatures may briefly spike in the upper 40s Tuesday before a cold front comes through, then we turn seasonably colder midweek.