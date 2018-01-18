Mild temperatures on tap for the weekend

Clouds have moved in tonight, but should decrease some close to dawn. Temperatures should end up in the middle teens for most, but if skies clear early, some low teens are possible. Watch out for black ice on side streets, sidewalks, etc.

High pressure to our south will keep skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy and also help to bring in slightly milder temps. Highs get into the middle 30s for most Friday, which will allow for a little more snow melt. As a storm system moves toward the Great Lakes and high pressure remains strong over the South, wind will increase Friday night out of the southwest.

Our breeze continues Saturday, ushering in milder air and helping highs reach middle to upper 40s! Winds may gust to 20mph in the valley and 30mph in the hills and Berkshires. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as well, giving us a pretty nice day with a lot of snow melt expected. Sunday is looking nice too with a few more high clouds and a much lighter breeze. Temps will be a few degrees cooler, but still in the 40s. A backdoor cold front will bring in cooler air Sunday night and Monday.

A storm system tracking across the country will be moving from the Midwest to the Great Lakes early next week. This storm will begin bringing precip to our area by Monday afternoon and evening. With colder air in place, a wintry/icy mix is possible from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm Tuesday, changing any mix over to rain. Temps could briefly hit 50 degrees ahead of a passing cold front and we get windy as low pressure tracks over southern New England. Rain may be heavy at times Tuesday with this storm as well.

Colder air will move in behind this storm, but it happens gradually. Temperatures return to near normal with highs in the lower to middle 30s through Thursday.