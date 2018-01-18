I-91 in Springfield closed for lane painting on Saturday

You'll want to avoid traveling through I-91 in downtown Springfield this weekend as both the Northbound and Southbound sides will be closed for a majority of the day on Saturday.

The Mass. DOT said these closures are in place so crews can paint travel lanes on each side of the highway.

Anyone traveling on I-91 North will be directed off the highway at Exit 3 and detoured to East Columbus Avenue from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles will be able to get back on the highway at Interchange 7

Those traveling on I-91 South will be detoured off the highway at Exit 6 to Hall of Fame Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles will be able to access I-91 South at Interchange 3

Local traffic under I-91 at Broad Street and Union Street will be restricted and will be redirected to the crossings under I-91 at State Street and Main Street

The Mass. DOT is urging travelers to seek an alternative route if possible and to expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

