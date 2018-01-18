I-91 in Springfield closed for lane painting on Saturday

You'll want to avoid traveling through I-91 in downtown Springfield this weekend as both the Northbound and Southbound sides will be closed for a majority of the day on Saturday.
The Mass. DOT said these closures are in place so crews can paint travel lanes on each side of the highway.
The Mass. DOT is urging travelers to seek an alternative route if possible and to expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
