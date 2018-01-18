Armed robbery suspect dies in crash during police chase

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts say a man suspected of robbing a store at gunpoint has died after crashing his vehicle into oncoming traffic during a police chase.

Investigators say the 37-year-old Holbrook man was fleeing from officers in Randolph on Wednesday when he crashed head-on into another vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the other car was injured but was expected to survive.

Police say the man had robbed a store in Randolph earlier in the day, firing a sawed-off shotgun at the floor as he demanded money from the clerk. The clerk was uninjured.

Authorities used his license plate number to track him to a home in Holbrook. They say officers were at the home when the man arrived, prompting him to take off at high speed.

