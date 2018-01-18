Pothole repairs causing delays near Exit 16 on I-91 South in Holyoke

Pothole repairs have caused delays along I-91 South in Holyoke on Thursday.

The Mass. DOT announced the construction has closed the right lane of the highway near Exit 16.

That lane is scheduled to be closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday and will be closed again from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday.

#MAtraffic Alert: Holyoke- I-91 Southbound at Exit 16, right lane closed thru 4pm today & Fri, Jan 19, 7am-4pm. Pothole repair. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 18, 2018

According to Patrick Marvin, Spokesperson for the Mass. DOT told Western Mass News these repairs have to be completed during the day as they require warmer temperatures.

Anyone who is looking to report a pothole can do so by calling 857-368-4636 or visit the Mass DOT website here.

