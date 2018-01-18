Pothole repairs snarl traffic along I-91 in Holyoke

If you got caught in traffic today on I-91, you weren't alone.

Pothole repairs in the Holyoke area caused some delays and MassDOT said that you can expect them again tomorrow.

Repairs will continue Friday on 91 south, but some driver said better to have traffic than a busted tire

"I would choose traffic over damaging my car any day," said Fernando Rosado.

MassDOT told Western Mass News that these repairs have to be done during the day, so traffic is unavoidable.

"These operations are occurring during the daytime hours as this work requires higher temperatures and favorable weather conditions," MassDOT said in a statement.

Motorists are advised to avoid traveling 91 south if you can.

If not. "drivers that must travel through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution," MassDOT added.

Many people got stuck in traffic Thursday morning.

"Once I got on the highway to 91, yeah that's 91, that line was so long, it was just like wow. It was surprising," Rosado added.

#MAtraffic Alert: Holyoke- I-91 Southbound at Exit 16, right lane closed thru 4pm today & Fri, Jan 19, 7am-4pm. Pothole repair. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 18, 2018

However, for so many, sitting in traffic is fine - just as long as the road is driveable.

"I'm glad they're fixing it, but it's horrible for us to have to drive in it because it hinders you from getting where you have to go, but other than that, we have to deal with it. This is New England," said Andrew Sanders.

Crews are expected to start work a little later Friday to help with the rush hour traffic.

Anyone who is looking to report a pothole can do so by calling 857-368-4636 or visit the Mass DOT website here.

