Police investigating serious crash in Ludlow

Police are investigating a serious crash in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police said that around 10:20 a.m. today, an SUV and a heavy tow truck collided near the intersection of Fuller Street and West Street.

Two people were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are not immediately known.

The State Police accident reconstruction team has also been called in to assist.

The crash remains under investigation.

