Parents rushing to get flu shots for their kids as epidemic continues

A deadly flu outbreak has many parents rushing to vaccinate their children.

The severe strain has caused an uptick in hospitalizations and deaths nationally.



As more is understood about this year's flu, parents are calling their doctors with questions and some are questioning their decision to skip the vaccine.

"The flu is real, there are children dying. Twenty of them so far is real," said Dr. John O'Reilly with Baystate Medical Center.

The flu is becoming a chief concern among parents.



"Everytime I get home, wash your hands right away. I use disinfectant all over the place," said Russell Lariviere.



Phones have been ringing off the hook at local pediatrician offices.



"As children start to die, I think people are rethinking the decision maybe from earlier in the fall of not doing that flu shot," O'Reilly explained.



O'Reilly told Western Mass News that there has been an uptick in calls from worried parents.

Whether it is the flu or not, parents can always call with questions.

"From what I've heard, it's only like 30 percent effective," Lariviere added.



It's something O'Reilly said is true, but the flu shot can also help reduce the severity of the illness.



"It takes a child from a very serious hospitalized illness or perhaps death and moves them into an illness state where your body can fight it off," O'Reilly explained.

The flu is just now starting to peak.



"Avoid the wait in the emergency room for hours," O'Reilly said.

Hospitals have been slammed with patients, but O'Reilly suggests calling the pediatrician's office at the first sign of symptoms.

"Call your pediatrician's office early because there are medicines we can give within the first 48 hours. If you wait too long, there is not a lot we can do for your child," O'Reilly noted.

O'Reilly said that it is never too late to get vaccinated and if you have questions, simply give your pediatrician a call.

