This seasonal essential could make your pet sick

There are concerns tonight about the type of salt homeowners use to melt ice on their driveways and sidewalks.

Some can cause serious burns and other injuries to pets.

While pet friendly ice melt may be a bit more expensive, if you or your neighbors have dogs or cats, veterinarians said Thursday that it's worth the few extra dollars.

Many of our four legged friends love to be outside and go for walks in the winter, but some products used to keep us from slipping on the ice can make them very sick.

"Your regular ice melts and rock salts can be painful for dogs. They get in their paws and start to irritate and do some damage," said Carmine Dicenso with the Dakin Humane Society.

Veterinarians said that salt can get lodged in between your dog's pads where it can heat up to around 170 degrees. That's hot enough to cause burns.

Dicenso told Western Mass News that even if you use pet safe salt, your neighbors may not..

"You want to make sure when coming in from a walk you wipe your dogs paws really well, get in the crevices in order to get everything out, especially if their paws are irritated from that burning. Their first reaction is going to want to lick that, so you want to try to get it off them before they get to it themselves," Dicenso added.

Rock salt contains different types of chlorides like calcium, potassium, and sodium. If ingested, it can also irritate a pets gastrointestinal system.

Veterinarians said that it can even trigger seizures when eaten in larger quantities.

If they'll wear them, those paw booties can be helpful to keep that salt off and as silly, as it might sound, to keep their paws warm.

"Because I think even beyond the rock salt and those irritations their feet get really cold, so this time of year, it's hard to take them out for a length of time because their walking directly on that ice and snow, so their feet are going to get really cold," Dicenso said.

One more word of caution: some ice melt products can say 'pet friendly' on the label, even it still contains some questionable ingredients.

Veterinarians say look on the back, if it says "harmful to children", it's harmful to pets as well.

