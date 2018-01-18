Concerns grow in Athol over 'frazil ice'

There are concerns about something called 'frazil ice' in the Athol community.

The 'frazil' concerns are because it could potentially make the ice jams in town worse.

If you have ever seen ice start to form and create a slush, then you have seen 'frazil ice' and when it attaches to ice already formed, it makes it worse.

Residents in Athol are back home now after flooding caused by an ice jam, but with the fluctuating temperatures continuing, 'frazil ice' could worsen conditions and force more flooding.

It was Athol's fire chief who alerted Western Mass News to the potential for 'frazil ice.'

"That's all going underneath the ice right now, the ice jam, and at some point, it's going to start backing up," said Athol Fire Chief John Duguay.

'Frazil ice' is the slushy beginning stage of ice forming on rivers and oceans and it happens in really cold waters.

[VIDEO: SkyDrone video of the Athol ice jam]

With the cold snaps and fluctuating temperatures in western Massachusetts recently, 'frazil ice' is quickly formed.

If 'frazil ice' gets into the spaces between the chunks of ice, it'll make the jam more dense and harder to break up.

"Perhaps the worry is that with the 'frazil ice' is it's going to strengthen some of the ice dams and also the ice chunks that are already there," said Julie Brigham-Grette, head of the geoscience department at UMass Amherst.

If the jam gets big enough, there isn't enough space under the jam for the water to flow, so it has to flow backwards, causing flooding

"You have nowhere for the water that normally flows down the river to go. It's trying to get around the ice. It just has nowhere to go, but to flood the lands up above it," Brigham-Grette explained.

The only thing officials in Athol can do for this 'frazil ice' is monitor the river levels and keep residents informed.

