Electric customers see rise in bill

Some Massachusetts power customers are claiming that their bill has sky rocketed.

Western Mass News received calls from concerned customers, confused by the charge.

Customers in Eastern Massachusetts had similar concerns.

"When she showed me the bill I didn't even have the words,” said Wanessa Mendes, of Weymouth.

Mendes told WFXT-TV that she received an electric bill for $761, which is hundreds more than usual, and her account was current.

“I was just very, very frustrated because that is half of my mortgage," said Mendes.

Western Mass News reached out to both National Grid and Eversource. Both companies had a rate increase.

"There has been an increase in what suppliers are charging us for electricity for these six months combined,” Eversource said in a statement.

Both companies blame the cold snap for an increase in power usage.

For more information on cost saving measures, you can CLICK HERE.

Also, if you are having difficulty paying their energy bills, there is help:

> Eversource customers: CLICK HERE

> National Grid customers: CLICK HERE

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.