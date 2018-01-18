Springfield to file suit against pharmaceutical companies

The city of Springfield will file suit against pharmaceutical companies as they continue to battle the opioid crisis.

The city said that they're going after anyone who they believe has fueled the epidemic that is sweeping the nation.

The city has hired Scott+Scott Attorneys to represent them in the lawsuit.

Now to be more specific, the city is fighting against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.

Scott+Scott already represents a number of municipalities in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Florida and counties in Pennsylvania in suits against companies.

The city told Western Mass News that they're joining hundreds of other governments across the country to hold those responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable.

They said that these companies work to deceive doctors and patients including vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and war veterans about the highly addictive nature of prescription opioids and the appropriateness of these drugs for chronic pain management.

In a release sent to Western Mass News, the city said "Through the impending lawsuit, Springfield will seek to recoup the crippling cost that opioid addiction has caused the local government and to hold the culpable parties responsible to assist in the abatement of the public nuisance they created"

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added in a statement:

“I am told that approximately 80% of current heroin users got their start with prescription opioids. Massachusetts has been experiencing a heroin overdose outbreak, clothed in a pharmaceutical opioid epidemic. The opioid-related death rate in Massachusetts has surpassed the national average, with an especially sharp rise in the last two years, raising the costs of treatment and social services for years to come,” Mayor Sarno stated. The flood of opioids pushed into the City has strained virtually every service in the City, from public safety, as well as the care for youth, elderly and the needy. The damage inflicted by the opioid crisis to Springfield’s most precious resource, its residents, has been tremendous and will take a huge effort to repair.”

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there have been 932 confirmed opioid-related deaths in the state for the first nine months of 2017 alone.

