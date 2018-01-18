Local orthopedist weighs in on Brady's hand injury

Patriots fans are in a bit of a panic today as star quarterback Tom Brady suffered a hand injury in practice Wednesday.

Adding to the drama, Brady pulled out of a scheduled press conference late Thursday afternoon.

Brady was back out on the practice field, wearing red gloves on both hands, which is not normal for TB12.

Despite his appearance on the practice field, the Patriots said Thursday that he did not participate in practice.

Tom Brady & LaAdrian Waddle did not participate in today's practice; Branch, Burkhead & Gillislee were limited.#Patriots Thursday injury report: https://t.co/y4EawLL8sa pic.twitter.com/1U9NT5zDDp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2018

ESPN reports the injury was to the QB's throwing hand during a minor collision at practice Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN said that x-rays on the hand were negative and the overall belief is that Brady will play in the AFC Championship game this Sunday when the Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The bottom line is we still don't know much about Brady's injury. We do know that x-ray turned out to be negative for a fracture.

We talked to a local orthopedist to try and sort out the "could be's."

Patriots nation remains focused on Brady's right hand.

What we know is, and there isn't much: The injury happened yesterday during practice.

Some within the team reportedly calling it a jammed hand...so what is a jammed hand?

"A jammed hand is when a hand hits an immovable object, so if you fall on the ground, if you strike a wall, or the helmet or a pad of an oncoming player, your hand is jammed," said Dr. Lou Adler with New England Orthopedic Surgeons.

Adler said that technically, a jammed hand can mean a number of things.

"That can lead to bruising, swelling, that could lead to a ligament injury, that could lead to a fracture although x-rays are negative, so that's unlikely...so this really isn't a diagnosis. It's a description that could involve a variety of diagnosis," Adler explained.

Of course, without much information released from Brady or the Patriots on the injury itself, speculation is flying.

Adler said that it's not out of the question to think it could affect Brady's mobility - just how much is the big question.

"Sure, it could affect his ability to close his fingers all the way. It could be painful to hold a football in his hand, but again, we don't really know the severity of his injury," Adler noted.

The fact that doctors called for an x-ray is somewhat concerning.

"I would get an x-ray if the patient's pain was severe enough, if they had swelling and bruising that made me concerned they might have a fracture, or if there was some deformity to make me think there was a fracture or dislocation. On the flip side, it's January and it's playoff time and for all I know, they might get a chest x-ray when he coughs or sneezes," Adler said/

That press conference with Brady scheduled for today is now scheduled for tomorrow.

