Great Barrington Police arrest attempted sexual assault suspect

Great Barrington Police announce that they have arrested a man that was believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month.

Andrew Gombar, age 34, of Chatham, NY was arrested in Chatham and charged with the following:

Assault with Intent to Rape

Threatening to Commit a Crime

Assault and Battery

Investigators responded to the Lipton Mart on 246 Stockbridge Road on the night of January 7 for a report of an assault.

Officers learned that a male suspect had been spending time around the store that night, which is when he approached and attempted to sexually assault a female.

Police told Western Mass News that the woman was able to escape before the situation escalated.

New York State Police detectives in Livingston, NY sent information on the suspect to Great Barrington Police, which led to the identification of Gombar as the suspect.

Gombar was arraigned at Ghent Town Court and is being held without bail at the Columbia County, New York Jail pending his return to Massachusetts.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.