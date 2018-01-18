Ludlow Police arrest three for shoplifting crimes at Big Y

Ludlow Police arrested three following an ongoing investigation concerning a rash of shoplifting incidents being committed at the Ludlow Big Y Supermarket on Center Street.

Police were able to obtain information on the subjects by surveillance footage provided by the Big Y Loss Prevention Department.

The following were arrested and charged:

Ashley M. Shaul, age 26, of Westfield, MA

Charged with Shoplifting by Asportation, Subsequent Offense (Red Bull and Monster energy drinks, $78)

Curtis J. Fitzsimmons, age 30, of Holyoke, MA

Charged with Shoplifting by Asportation, Subsequent Offense (Red Bull and Monster energy drinks $78)

Douglas Bradford, age 41, of Indian Orchard, MA

Charged with Larceny Over $250 (Felony) Single Scheme (meat)

Investigators say that Shaul and Fitzsimmons conspired together.

Fitzsimmons has two outstanding MA warrants from the Northampton District Court for larceny and shoplifting.

Police are seeking a warrant for him and Shaul in the Palmer District Court.

Bradford was arrested last night walking through the Ludlow Big Y parking lot with $260 worth of meat.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.