Nice Friday then a weekend warm up

It's another chilly start! And once again watch out for black ice and slippery spots. High pressure will keep things dry today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temps will reach into the middle 30s this afternoon, which will lead to melting snow and ice. As a storm system moves toward the Great Lakes and high pressure remains strong to our south our flow will continue out of the southwest overnight.

Tomorrow our southerly breeze will usher in milder air and will help plush highs into the middle to upper 40s! Winds may gust to 20mph in the valley and 30mph in the hills and Berkshires. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy giving us a nice day with tons of snow melt. Sunday is looking nice too with a few more high clouds and a much lighter breeze. Temps will be a few degrees cooler, but still in the 40s. A backdoor cold front will bring in cooler air Sunday night and Monday.

A storm system tracking across the country will be moving from the Midwest to the Great Lakes early next week. This storm will begin bringing precip to our area by Monday evening. With colder air in place, a wintry/icy mix is possible from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm Tuesday, changing any mix over to rain. Temps could briefly hit 50 degrees ahead of a passing cold front and we get windy as low pressure tracks over southern New England. Rain may be heavy at times Tuesday with this storm as well.

Colder air will move in behind this storm, but it happens gradually. Temperatures return to near normal with highs in the lower to middle 30s through Thursday.