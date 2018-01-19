Water main break leaves 20 homes without water in Agawam

Over a dozen homes in Agawam are without water Friday morning after a water main broke on Woodside Drive overnight.

Agawam Water Department Foreman Peter Sadowski told Western Mass News the water main was reported by police around 2:30 a.m.

It took crews several hours to replace the five foot section of the pipe that broke.

Sadowski said the water main break occurred because of the fluctuating temperatures, and residents should have their water restored by 8 a.m.

There are no road closures at this time.

