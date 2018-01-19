Water main break repaired, water restored to 20 homes in Agawam

Over a dozen homes in Agawam were without water Friday morning after a water main broke on Woodside Drive overnight.

Agawam Water Department Foreman Peter Sadowski told Western Mass News the water main was reported by police around 2:30 a.m.

It took crews several hours to replace the five foot section of the pipe that broke.

Sadowski said the sudden cold to warm to cold to warm temperature shift causing frozen ground to thaw and refreeze, putting intense pressure on the pipes, causing some to burst crack or break.

Neighbors exclusively told Western Mass News it has been a long morning, but they are thankful for the efforts crews put in to get the break repaired as soon as possible.

“They’ve been out here since 3:30 working, I did notice water in the street, they went down the street, turned the water off, and here we are no water," said Agawam resident Diane Pirnie.

