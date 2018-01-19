Several accidents reported on I-91 Friday morning

It's been a busy morning for State Police as several accidents occurred along I-91 during the Friday morning commute.

In downtown Springfield on I-91 North near Exit 3, a tractor trailer and a pickup truck collided.

Luckily, no one was hurt in that crash and all lanes have since reopened.

On I-91 North in West Springfield, the right lane near Exit 14 is closed due to a rollover accident.

State Police report one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Over in Longmeadow on I-91 South, State Police report the center and right lanes are closed at this time.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved, and if anyone was hurt in that accident.

