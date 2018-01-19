Water leak closes section of Prospect St. in Chicopee

Drivers should expect delays if you're planning on traveling through Prospect Street in Chicopee.
A water leak has closed off the area and police have been rerouting traffic since early Friday morning.
No word yet if any residents were impacted by the water leak or when the road will be reopened.
