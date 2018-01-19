Two WMass residents win big prizes on lottery scratch tickets

Lottery luck has struck twice locally as two western Massachusetts residents recently won big prizes on Mass. Lottery scratch tickets.

Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Mandi Barber of Orange became the first $1 million prize winner in the "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket" instant game. She chose to take the prize in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes and Teja said that Barber plans on using her winnings to buy a house.

Barber purchased that winning ticket at Kim's Corner Store in Athol, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling that ticket.

In Springfield, Detric Watkins became the second winner of a $2.5 million prize on the Lottery's "$2,500,000 Holiday Bonus" instant game. The Lottery said that she also chose to take her winnings as a one-time payment, in this case of $1,625,000 less tax withholding.

"[Watkins] plans on using her winnings to buy a house and to invest for her three children’s future," Teja explained.

Watkins bought her winning ticket at One Stop Mart on Boston Road in Springfield. That store will receive a bonus of $25,000 for the sale.

The Lottery noted that there are still two $4 million prizes and seven $1 million prizes available on the "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket" game, as well as one more $2.5 million prize and four $1 million prizes remaining in the "$2,500,000 Holiday Bonus" game.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.