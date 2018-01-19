Springfield police officer arrested on assault charge

A Springfield police officer has been arrested on charges including assault.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 35-year-old Jonathan Hernandez of Springfield was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant.

According to police, Hernandez has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, and possession of a firearm without an LTC/FID card.

"Officers do not need a FID card to carry their service pistol when they are on duty. Mr. Hernandez did not renew his personal FID card," Walsh explained.

Walsh noted that Hernandez has been a Springfield police officer since 2013 and, per civil service requirements, has been suspended indefinitely with pay.

Hernandez was arraigned in court Friday morning.

