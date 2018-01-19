Suspect connected to Amherst pizza shop break-in arrested

A Springfield man accused of breaking into a pizza restaurant in Amherst on January 13 was arrested this week.

Amherst Police Lt. William Menard told Western Mass News that an outstanding arrest warrant was issued for 43-year-old Miguel Alice after he was positively identified as the suspect who broke into Athena's Pizza on University Drive.

Alicea was placed under arrest in Springfield on Thursday.

He was charged with breaking and entering nighttime for felony, larceny over $250, and malicious destruction of property over $250.

Lt. Menard noted the incident is still under investigation, and Alicea was scheduled to be arraigned in court for those charges on Friday.

