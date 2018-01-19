Former Westfield school employee faces charges for soliciting a minor

A former Westfield school employee faces charges for trying to solicit sex from a minor online.

Carl Bezo, 50, of Westfield turned himself in Friday morning in Connecticut.

Bezo was charged with attempting to commit risk of injury to a minor.

Bezo thought he was talking to a minor, but he was actually talking to an adult from an internet group called ‘Pop Squad,’ a website that targets potential child sex assault suspects and that’s who met him at a Connecticut store.

“This is a man who held stable employment in the Westfield school district for 17 years," Bezo's attorney said Friday in court.

The judge at Friday's hearing added, “I would have to take into consideration the nature of the charge and the fact that he lives out of state.”

In court Friday, the judge ordered Bezo held on $50,000 bail.

A warrant states that Bezo tried to meet someone he thought was a 14 year-old boy, but it was actually an adult from an internet group called ‘Pop Squad,’ which targets potential child sex assault suspects.

In his 20-minute conversation with the 'Pop Squad' member, Bezo talked about his employment in a school.

Pop Squad: “You don’t belong in a school.”

Bezo: “Yeah, I do.”

Pop Squad: “You belong in a school?”

Bezo: “It’s my job.”

The 'Pop Squad' member asked Bezo why he did this.

“Because I’m gay and I never…could…" Bezo said before the Pop Squad member said "Let me interrupt you real quick because I don’t want people to get the wrong idea. Gay isn’t an excuse to talk to a child.”

In his parting words to the 'Pop Squad' member, Bezo said he would try to seek help.

“I’ll go look up some psychologists,” Bezo said

However, he turned himself in and returns to court next month.

Bezo's next court date is February 2.

