Motorists preparing for weekend lane closures along I-91

Drivers can expect delays as detours go up on sections of I-91 north and south in Springfield on Saturday.

MassDOT said that from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow, they will have crews applying pavement markings on both sides of the highway in Springfield.

In order for them to do it safely, the following detours will be in place:

I-91 north drivers will be directed off at Exit 3 onto East Columbus Avenue. They can then get back on I-91 north at Exit 7

I-91 south drivers will be directed off at Exit 6 onto Hall of Fame Avenue. They can get back onto I-91 south at Exit 3.

In addition, while the I-91 detours are in place, local traffic under I-91 at Broad Street and Union Street will be redirected to the crossing under the highway at State Street and Main Street.

While construction can cause inconvenience, one driver told Western Mass News that if you want improvements, you have to be understanding. "Patience. They’re fixing the road. They can’t have fixed roads if they don’t allow them to do their job," said Keishabell Ibarra.

MassDOT said that you can always dial 511 before heading out to see how the road conditions are looking.

MassDOT added that the operations are dependent on weather and could change.

