Warwick committee pushes to impose salt ban

A committee in Warwick is pushing to end the use of road salt in the center of town.

This comes after some people say dangerous levels of sodium are the cause of their high blood pressure.

“We do have to balance the safety on the roads, with the health issues that are starting to impact people in the middle of town,” said Lawrence Prine, Selectman chair for Warwick.

The committee proposed a ban on road salt at a recent selectboard meeting.

“We bought a salt testing meter, and people have been testing for salt in their wells. In some cases, the salt has been dangerously high,” said Ted Cady, chair for the Salt and Drinking Water Committee.

At the meeting, two residents claimed they were undergoing treatment for high blood pressure linked to salt in their water.

“Fifteen years ago the town had very high salt contents in its wells. And the town adopted a no salt policy in the center of town.” But over the years the policy fell out of favor.

Temporarily the town has agreed to reduce the salt used on the roads in the center of town. They will continue the discussion of banning salt at an open presentation on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Warwick Town Hall.

