Save money on home energy costs with a few changes

This winter has been brutal so far, not only because of the snow but the bitter cold.

It's a good time to see just how energy efficient your home is.

"It was running constantly. I knew it shouldn't be running like that," said Dan Deery of Westfield.

Deery noticed his furnace wasn't properly working and decided to look into a home energy solution.

"I Googled a company that does spray foam insulation and like energy audits," Deery added.

Deery's search led him to Dr. Energy Saver by Eco Energy Solutions, who thoroughly assessed his home's efficiency.

"All this heat is just escaping out through here." said Brendan Fogarty with Dr. Energy Saver by Eco Energy Solutions.

They told Western Mass News that winter and summer are the times of year when homes are least efficient.

"The more we use the more we spend so if we can put less strain on our mechanical devices on our home, they'll last a lot longer," Fogarty explained.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling accounts for more than half of the energy used in a typical U.S. home.

"There's so many things we can do to our houses to make them more efficient and more comfortable," Fogarty said.

Tackling a major energy efficiency problem could save you 30 to 40 percent on your home bills, but there's also simple tricks you can do to save extra cash.

"Making sure your windows are closed properly. Making sure that if you're not using devices to make sure they're unplugged. Making sure your gutters are clean, Believe it or not, it's really important. Your air conditioning and heating units - make sure that you clean and replace your filters regularly," Fogarty noted.

One way to tell if your home is energy efficient is by checking your roof. If it's coated with snow, the home is well insulated. If the snow is quickly melting and icicles are forming, heat is likely escaping.

