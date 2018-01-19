Churches, schools taking steps to try and curb the spread of flu

This year's flu season keeps getting worse.

A new report out today by the Centers for Disease Control showed that influenza is now widespread in every state except Hawaii.

The CDC now blames the flu for killing 30 children this season.

In western Massachusetts, schools and churches are doing what they can to stop the chain of infection.

At St. Michael's Catholic Church in East Longmeadow, Fr. Wayne Biernat is getting ready for Sunday Mass and keeping the flu epidemic in mind.

"My plan is this weekend is to speak to everybody about how we can exchange the sign of peace in a multitude of ways and that it doesn't necessity have to be that handshake. It can be that warm hello, it can be that peace sign," Biernat said.

Biernat is giving parishioners permission not to offer a hand, as is custom each week during the traditional sign of peace.

"What's great about St. Michael's is that it's very much like Planet Fitness. It's a judgment free zone," Biernat added.

In fact, Biernat told Western Mass News that it's a great opportunity to get creative.

"It could be teaching moment where we learn there are different ways to encounter one another and that helps the heart to be open even more," Biernat added.

At St. Michael's Academy in Springfield, extra time is being given for hand washing and sanitizing.

"Here at school, we encourage the children to constantly wash their hands, the staff as well," said Karen Pomeroy at St. Michael's Academy.

Flu prevention is also part of the ciricculum here.

"In our health classes, we did review proper hand hygiene with the children. We encourage no sharing of food and liquids. We wipe down all of our counters with anti-microbial wipes," Pomeroy added.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is also asking parents to use common sense.

"If a child is at all sick or feeling ill, the best thing to do is to stay home because we know that coming into a classroom, if a child is ill, it spreads all throughout the classroom," Rozanski said.

With only two cases reported so far, administrators doing whatever they can to stop the spread of the flu.

The CDC again said today that if you did not get the flu shot yet, it's not too late. While the season looks to be at its peak right now, doctors said that we are likely still in for another 11 to 13 weeks.

