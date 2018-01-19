Goats at Monson farm munching on your old Christmas trees

If you haven't gotten rid of that Christmas tree yet, you're in luck.

Goats at one Monson farm will take it off your hands in no time.

The farm's owner is once again looking for recycled Christmas trees to keep those goats happy and healthy over the winter months.

Efficient and entertaining. That's the best way to describe these Nigerian dwarf goats as they make quick work of another recycled Christmas tree.

This is the third consecutive year that recycled trees have been dropped off at Starry Hill Farm in Monson and these goats are loving every last bite.

"There's not much else for them to forage around here during the winter, so it keeps them occupied," Christine Day.

The goats feed on grain, leaves, bushes, pretty much anything they can find, but they love these trees, as does Day, who told Western Mass News the trees serve as a natural dewormer, keeping them healthy and a natural breath mint, keeping them fresh.

The farm is home to seven goats, two pigs, several cats and dogs, and even Bisquit the mini-horse.

The before and after is pretty remarkable. You've got seven goats here chewing and gnawing, doing all of that for several hours and they will start looking like this in a matter of time

Each year, the drop-offs have grown from dozens the first year to hundreds already this year, including 150 trees came straight from large wholesale stores alone.

However, sadly, they could not be used.

"They use a lot of chemicals and things that are not safe for our goats," Day explained.

That's why the farm is in need of some more, but it depends on where they came from.

"We're looking for local ones from tree farms or people if they cut them down themselves, anywhere local is safe," Day said.

Families who bought theirs from any Rocky's Ace Hardware is also safe.

Drop-offs can be at any time. The farm is accepting trees indefinitely and those interested can even come pet the goats themselves.

