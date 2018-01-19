Cities and towns monitoring area rivers with weekend warm-up

While many are looking forward to temperatures climbing into the 40s this weekend, the warmth has several cities and towns on high alert for flooding concerns.

The city of Westfield has had it's fair share of flooding.

"This whole area where we are standing will flood if we get to that 22 feet level," said Westfield Emergency Management Director Jim Wiggs.



Today, the river is currently at five feet, well below any stage of concern, despite the upcoming warm temperatures this weekend.



"It's only predicted to rise by the National Weather Service seven to eight feet and that's well below flood stage for the city," Wiggs added.

Wiggs said that that it's because of the flow of the Westfield River from west to east that they don't have to deal with as many issues like the ice jams up in Athol this past weekend.

It doesn't mean they won't be keeping an eye out.



To give you an idea, a look from the Western Mass News SkyDrone showed an ice jam in the Miller's River in Athol that caused some flooding issues last weekend.



A view of the Westfield River, just upstream from the Whip City in Huntington, showed water moving at a quick rate, but along the shore, there are large chunks of ice.

At this point, Wiggs said there isn't cause for concern.



"Earlier on, before we had that warm spell, we had a number of ice jams up river in the Huntington area. Most of those have cleared out, river is flowing very well," Wiggs noted.



While the levels of the river remain well below any flood warning stage, Wiggs said that he will be keeping an eye on the water throughout the weekend as temperatures are expected to climb.



"Not only do I drive around and do visual gauges of the river, but I go online and look at weather service and keep an eye on the weather from news reporters," Wiggs said.

