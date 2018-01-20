Multiple departments called to fatal crash on I-91 North in Longmeadow

Emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash on I-91 in Longmeadow on the northbound side right near the Connecticut state line.

Both the Longmeadow and Springfield Fire Departments confirm they were called to the scene.

This was at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

State Police told Western Mass News they responded to the 2-mile marker on I-91 Northbound.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, reported that the crash does involve a fatality.

"The State Police requested us to respond to I-91 Northbound at the Exit 2 marker. Upon arrival we assisted the Longmeadow Fire Department in a team effort to extricate the driver of the tractor trailer who died in the accident," Leger told Western Mass News.

We are seeing a traffic backup on both the northbound and southbound side of the highway in Longmeadow.

Debris was scattered across the road on the southbound side at the scene of the accident. Our crew saw a whole bunch of boxes and a tractor trailer that was burned out.

Further details aren't immediately available.

