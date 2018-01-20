Identity of man killed in I-91 crash in Longmeadow released

A tractor trailer driver who was killed in a six-vehicle crash that shut down I-91 North in Longmeadow for hours on Saturday has been identified.

Anthony Gentile, 33, from Thomaston, CT was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police got to the scene of the accident that involved two tractor-trailers and four vehicles around 7 a.m.

The victim was driving a 2014 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer when it struck the back-end of a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was slowing down for traffic while approaching a line painting project in Springfield, according to State Police.

"The Peterbuilt tractor-trailer continued northbound striking several vehicles that were also traveling slow from the construction detail, went through a guardrail and stopped in the median," State Police explained.

Three others suffered minor injuries, although according to State Police, two people were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation.

The highway was reopened to traffic around 4 p.m.

In the pictures taken by Western Mass News at the crash scene, you could see debris scattered all across the highway. That debris contained "bottles of shampoo" which was being carried in the Peterbuilt tractor trailer.

State Police noted the driver of the Freightliner tractor trailer was not injured.

Emergency crews from Enfield, Connecticut, Longmeadow, and Springfield also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

