Springfield Police investigate shooting on Locust Street

Springfield Police are investigating a shooting on Locust street that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said a shot spotter activation alerted officers to the 200 block of Locust street around 3 p.m.

One gunshot victim was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center. Walsh noted the victim is being uncooperative.

The condition of the victim remains unknown at this point.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on-air and online.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.