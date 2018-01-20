Man involved in Ludlow crash on Thursday dies

Ludlow Police said a male passenger that was involved in a serious accident on Thursday has died.

Sgt. Valadas confirmed with Western Mass News on Saturday the victim was a 63-year-old Palmer resident.

The victim was the passenger in a SUV that collided with a heavy tow truck on Fuller Street and West Street around 10:20 Thursday morning.

Ludlow Police said the driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital. The victim's identity is expected to be released on Sunday.

