Hundreds participate in Northampton Women's March

Downtown Northampton was one out of the many locations on Saturday where hundreds of people took part in the annual Women's March.

Events were held nation-wide to honor the one-year anniversary of last January's Women's March.

The Women's March in Northampton kicked off at Sheldon Fields and ended at Northampton City Hall.

Northampton wasn't the only location in Massachusetts to host a Women's March.

Several thousand people gathered at the Cambridge Commons to participate in the event as well.

Families, friends, and organizers of the event in Northampton told Western Mass News they marched to reaffirm their commitment to a positive and just future for all.

"This isn't conservatism that's going on, it's authoritarian, it's propaganda, it's scary. Speak up. I think there's a lot of people not speaking up," said Alicia Hadden of Chicopee.

Several speakers and performers were also in attendance.

