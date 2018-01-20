Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Another mild day on tap tomorrow

After a mild day today temperatures will drop back into the 20s tonight under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be another dry and mild day to close out the weekend before our next storm system approaches the region for later Monday and into Tuesday.

A cold front will come through this evening but it will be a dry frontal passage. Temperatures fall back to the 20s with low clouds and fog possible by Sunday morning. Even behind the cold front, our temperatures come back to the middle and upper 40s again Sunday with less wind and more sunshine-so it might feel even better than it did this afternoon! Temps will be in the mid 40's with sunshine and a light breeze at Foxboro Sunday afternoon for kickoff!

High pressure well to our north will push colder air our way for Monday. By the afternoon, light, scattered precip will move in from the southwest ahead of our next storm system and as warm air overrides colder air at the surface, a wintry mix will be possible. We still have a few days to figure out precip-type, but for now, prepare for potential minor icing.

Warmer air should move in Tuesday morning, changing any wintry mix back to rain, but as we've seen many times before, that could take a while. There is potential for a Tuesday morning commute impact from a lingering wintry/icy mix. Temps will be rising and may hit 50 degrees briefly with a wind-swept rain expected much of the day. Rainfall amounts may reach an inch across western Mass. Not a tremendous amount of ice melt on rivers expected at this point due to the brief warm up and low dew points.

We return to seasonably cold temperatures for the end of the week with highs back to the 30s and lows back to the teens. The Monday night-Tuesday storm looks to be the only one we face during the week.