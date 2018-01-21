Hundreds of people at Westover could be affected by government shutdown

Hundreds of civilian government workers at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee could be getting furlough notices Monday if the government shutdown continues.

Western Mass News spoke with Westover Air Reserve Base representative, Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe who confirmed that "about 635" people at Westover will be impacted.

"We could be getting our furlough notices tomorrow. We all have to go to the Base tomorrow, like it's a regular Monday, then we're given guidance at that point regarding the orderly shutdown of the government," Biscoe explained to us.

Sunday marked the second day that the federal government has been shutdown. The shutdown started at the stroke of midnight Friday after Congress failed to advance a spending bill.

A vote is planned for 1 a.m. Monday morning to possibly reopen the government. The vote will be on the bill to fund the government through February 8th.

In the meantime, with the federal government still shutdown, concerns continue to mount.

"There's a lot at stake here, so we're all trying to be patient during this very difficult period. People still have bills to pay," Biscoe noted.

Those at Westover who could be impacted include civil service employees and Air Reserve technicians.

"These men and women work in such areas as civil engineering, military and civilian personnel, public affairs, and finance," added Biscoe

This isn't the first time the Base has experienced a government shutdown.

"It happened twice back in 2013," Biscoe told Western Mass News.

The U.S. Air Force released a statement Saturday regarding the shutdown saying in part:

"The administration is urging Congress to enact a short term continuing resolution to fund the federal government to allow Congress more time to finalize the budget for the remainder of this year. In the meantime, we have no choice but to comply with the law and conduct only those operations that are authorized for national security, health and safety."

Western Mass News will continue to follow the situation and as new details emerge we'll provide updates.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.