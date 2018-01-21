I-91 South reopened following rollover crash in Holyoke, 1 injured

One woman was sent to the hospital following after her vehicle rolled over on I-91 South in Holyoke on Sunday.

All lanes and Exit 15 were closed around 3:17 p.m. which have since been reopened as of 5:30 p.m.

State Police told Western Mass News the woman was the only person in the vehicle. No word on the severity of her injuries at this time.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.