Increasing clouds tonight. Wintry mix to rain showers on the way tomorrow

It was another mild and dry day to close out the weekend as temperatures ran above normal. An approaching storm system will bring a light wintry mix to rain to the region Monday and into Tuesday. We will begin to see clouds increasing tonight with lows dropping back into the middle 20s.

Monday will feature cloudy skies and as you head out the door, there is the chance for a light wintry mix. As temperatures rise during the day we will see the mix begin to transition to scattered showers. During Monday night there is the continued chance for showers, though a wintry mix will remain possible in some of the colder spots, which could lead to some slippery travel conditions.

Warmer air should move in Tuesday morning, changing any wintry mix back to rain, but as we've seen many times before, that could take a while. There is potential for a Tuesday morning commute impact from a lingering wintry/icy mix. Temps will be rising and may hit 50 degrees briefly with a wind-swept rain expected much of the day. Rainfall amounts may reach an inch across western Mass. Not a tremendous amount of ice melt on rivers expected at this point due to the brief warm up and low dew points.

We return to seasonably cold temperatures for the end of the week with highs back to the 30s and lows back to the teens. The Monday night-Tuesday storm looks to be the only one we face during the week.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.