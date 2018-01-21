Funeral arrangements set for man killed in accident on I-91 in L - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Funeral arrangements set for man killed in accident on I-91 in Longmeadow

Funeral arrangements have been set for the man that was killed in a multi-vehicle accident along I-91 North in Longmeadow Saturday morning

33-year-old Anthony Gentile's online obituary said he was a loving fiance and father to his three-year-old son.

Mr. Gentile was born in Leominster, Massachusetts and previously owned his own business and worked for another truck company before he became a truck driver for Premier Trucking.

His funeral will be held in Waterbury, Connecticut at the Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home on Thursday.

Anthony's family has organized a GoFundMe page. More information on Anthony's funeral can be found here.

