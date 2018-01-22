Government shutdown being felt across western Mass

As the government shutdown enters its third day, the impact is being felt at all levels, including here in Massachusetts.

Thousands of federal employees have been placed on furlough—meaning they won't report to work on Monday—and if this shutdown continues, that may include those working at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

There are hundreds of government employees at Westover Air Base in Chicopee who could be placed on temporary leave.

Westover officials said that they were concerned for the more than 600 people at the base who could be affected. But they are just trying to remain patient and hopeful for the sake of their employees.

Meanwhile, the Baker-Polito administration continues to put their plan in store while the shutdown goes on, telling Western Mass News a plan is in the works, but the finer details are still unclear.

Governor Baker believes members of congress owe it to the people they represent to put aside their political differences and find a solution that can fund the federal government.

The shutdown began at midnight on Friday after congress failed to advance a spending bill.

While some historical sites are closing for the shutdown, tourists may be happy to hear that not all of them will be closed, however.

If the shutdown continues long term, more than 400 national park sites could be closed, but as of right now, some are still keeping their doors open.

Officials said the USS Constitution—the world's oldest commissioned warship—will remain open to tourists during the shutdown at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston.

While the navy yard will open at normal hours, both the Bunker Hill Monument and the Kennedy Library are closed due to the shutdown.

In regards to this government shutdown, it is the first time it has happened when one party controlled congress and the white house.

State politicians are reacting, Congressman Richard Neal told Western Mass News how quickly republicans have forgotten their responsibility to the American people, endangering the economy, hurting communities and depriving the military of the need to keep the nation safe.

Congressman Neal says his office will continue to do what they can to help those impacted in the meantime.

The senate is expected to vote today at noon with a chance to reopen the government and fund it for the next three weeks.

