Some icy tonight & Tuesday morning, then heavy rain on the way

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for western Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin Counties through 9am Tuesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Franklin, western Hampshire, northern Berkshire counties through 7-9am Tuesday.

FLOOD WATCH for eastern Franklin County and Berkshire county from Tuesday AM to Wednesday AM

Showers of rain and freezing rain came through during the evening and coated many surfaces in a glaze of ice across northern Mass-especially the hill towns. Black ice will likely stick around through dawn and continued freezing drizzle will be possible as well, especially for the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. A steady, heavier rain will arrive close to sunrise with slowly rising temperatures.

Winds will increase and shift south Tuesday, allowing temps to rise. Highs should hit lower to middle 50s during the afternoon with periods of rain likely and wind gusts may reach 30 or 40 mph at times. The heaviest rain will fall in the morning and afternoon in western Mass then we will see rain exit by the evening. Up to an inch of rain is possible and FLOOD WATCHES have been issued for areas that are still under threat for ice jams and river flooding-like Athol in Franklin County and spots through northern Berkshire County. Some minor street flooding or poor drainage area flooding is possible elsewhere.

Surface high pressure will build in for Wednesday to Friday, bringing dry, mostly sunny weather to western Mass. However, a trough in the upper levels will allow for colder air to move in as well. Highs go back to near normal with highs in the mid-30s Wednesday, then low 30s Thursday and Friday.

Milder air rolls back in for the weekend and we will be tracking another storm system that looks to bring rain showers Sunday & Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.