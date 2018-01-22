Spotty showers and icy spots this morning

It was a beautiful weekend with sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached into the 40's both Saturday and Sunday however temperatures this morning are near freezing with a few spotty showers around so watch out for icy spots here and there.

Today will feature cloudy skies with off an on spotty showers. Most of the day will be dry but more showers move in later today into tonight with temperatures settling to near freezing, mainly north and west across Franklin county and hills. So watch out for additional icy spots. In Fact, A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 3 PM today until 9 AM tomorrow morning for Franklin County and the hills of Hampshire County.

Milder air will move in tomorrow changing any icy mix to all rain, but as usual, the cold air will be stubborn so it will take most of the morning. Tomorrow morning's commute will likely be icy in some spots. Temps will spike to near 50 briefly with a wind-swept rain expected much of the day. Rainfall amounts may reach 1-2" across western Mass. Not a tremendous amount of ice melt on rivers expected at this point due to the brief warm up and low dew points.

We return to seasonably cold temperatures for the rest of the week with highs back to the 30s and lows back to the teens. The Monday night-Tuesday storm looks to be the only one we face during the week.